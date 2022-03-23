Police: New Smyrna Beach man seen on video molesting family dog

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department has filed a complaint against a local man they say recorded himself sexually abusing a dog.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The police department’s Animal Control Officer says they received a Crime Stoppers tip last week about the video.

READ: Boy, 13, accused of shooting at deputies after running away from group home, accepts plea deal

According to court documents, a woman explained to police that she received the video via a text message from an unknown number back in February.

The woman said she recognized a man in the video as 20-year-old Nicholas Schaab from a previous relationship.

Police said the video appeared to be a FaceTime call between Schaab and another unidentified man.

READ: ‘Orbeez Challenge’: New Smyrna Beach HS student accused of shooting school employee with toy gun

It shows the dog sitting on the couch as Schaab grabs it by the tail and begins sexually molesting it. Police noted the dog appeared to be in obvious distress in the video.

Detectives went to Schaab’s home with a search warrant Wednesday to gather evidence and take custody of the dog, a female named Berkley.

Berkley is being held in police custody at the Southeast Volusia Humane Society pending a judicial hearing.

READ: Family dog kills 7-month-old girl in Georgia

Schaab was arrested Wednesday on charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license and resisting arrest.

Police filed a civil complaint against Schaab for sexual activity involving an animal, but say their investigation is ongoing. They’re asking anyone with information on the case to call Animal Services Officer Wilk at (386) 410-2873 or email at mwilk@cityofnsb.com.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.