Police: Smyrna man drove on drugs before fatally hitting pedestrian

May 22—A Smyrna man has been charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of drugs and several other offenses related to a fatal car crash last week in Marietta.

The Marietta Police Department said Lynn Mctier, 66, was arrested over the weekend for his role in the May 15 crash on Cobb Parkway which killed a pedestrian, 54-year-old Crystal Norris of Marietta.

The crash last Monday occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Cobb Parkway just south of Terrell Mill Road, according to police.

Police said Mctier was driving southbound in a 2013 Lexus LS when he crossed a raised median into the northbound lanes.

Mctier crashed into two other cars — a Ford Transit van and a Volkswagen Jetta. Mctier's car then left the east side of the road and struck Norris, who was walking on the sidewalk, according to police.

Mctier has now been charged with vehicular homicide, a felony. He also faces seven misdemeanors: reckless driving, DUI — drugs, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to maintain lane, driving over median, driving on a suspended license, and not wearing a seatbelt.

In an arrest warrant, Marietta police allege Mctier was driving under the influence of cocaine, fentanyl, amphetamines and THC.

(THC is the compound which gives marijuana its high.)

Police previously said that Mctier injured himself and his 26-year-old passenger in the crash.

Mctier was notified of the warrant for his arrest and turned himself in over the weekend, police said. He is being held at the Cobb County jail and is not eligible for bond.

Marietta police said evidence was obtained from video footage provided by the Cobb County Department of Transportation and the CobbLinc bus system.