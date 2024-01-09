Police Snipers Take Position Outside Ecuador TV Station During Hostage Situation

Ecuador’s National Police (Policia Ecuador) responded to the TC Television studio in Guayaquil, Ecuador, where gunmen took hostages on January 9.

Footage from from TC Television’s broadcast Despues de el Noticiero shows the armed men entering the studio floor and forcing workers to the ground. The camera pans away from the group and gunshots ring out. A series of explosions was also heard in the building, according to reports.

Police said on X that specialized armed units responded to the scene, evacuated people from the premises, and later arrested several individuals.

The incident, one of several attacks reported in Ecuador on Tuesday, came a day after Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency following the escape of a notorious gang leader from prison.

Following the attacks on Tuesday, Noboa issued a decree identifying more than 20 organized crime groups as terrorist organizations and declaring internal armed conflict, according to reports.

Video released by Policia Ecuador shows officers with long guns taking position on an overpass outside the TC Television building in Guayaquil. Credit: Policia Ecuador via Storyful