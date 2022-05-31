Police snipers surround alligator-infested Florida pond after deadly car crash

One person died after a minivan carrying two people crashed into a pond in Miami, Florida (WSVN)

One person has died after a car carrying two people crashed into a retention pond, prompting a daring underwater rescue from first responders as police stood watch with long guns onshore looking out for alligators.

The crash took place in Florida on Friday when a blue Toyota minivan was moving south on the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade, according to authorities.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that shortly before 12pm the vehicle was exiting to head west when the driver lost control of the vehicle while turning right on the exit ramp. The car flipped over before entering the water.

“The vehicle lost control, overturned, driving off of the roadway into the pond,” Lieutenant Alex Camacho told WSVN. “Dive teams from fire rescue and Miami-Dade Police did their search and rescue, and were able to rescue an adult female and adult male inside of the vehicle at the time.”

Both Mario Laza, 56, and his mother Nieves Matos, 80, were taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition. It was later confirmed that Mr Laza, a gas station employee and mechanic, died at the medical centre.

Early reports from the highway patrol indicated that there was a child in the car because a child seat was spotted in the vehicle, but first responders later said no child was present.

Witnesses who saw the crash also entered the murky waters to help. Some were stopped by police from getting into the water. The wrecked minivan was pulled from the pond and towed from the area.

A GoFundMe for Mr Laza’s funeral costs and Ms Nieves’s medical expenses stated that they were underwater for almost ten minutes while being surrounded by alligators, making it harder for first responders to get them out in time.

“He was someone full of life, laughter and good times to share, a unique personality,” the GoFundMe page said about Mr Laza.

Other members of staff at Westar in Miami Springs spoke of their lost colleague to WSVN.

“I miss his smile, everything, how he talked, everything. To me, we lost the light of this gas station,” Yusle Disperez said via a translator. “You had a big heart for all of us, for everyone, a big heart. I love you very much. Although you are not here, my heart will always miss you.”

“We are in shock right now for this situation, but I hope he rests in peace,” friend Carlos Borras said.

Co-workers said Mr Laza had worked at the gas station for about a decade. Flowers were left at the gas station’s garage door.