Police say snoring triggered a Hatboro man to stab fatally stab neighbor

A Hatboro man is accused of stabbing to death his next-door neighbor who complained to police about the suspect’s loud snoring.

Christopher Casey, 55, called Upper Moreland police to his home in the 300 block of Fitch Road and admitted he stabbed his neighbor, Robert Wallace, 62, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Casey, who had a self-inflicted stab wound on an upper leg, alleged that he stabbed Wallace after his neighbor attempted to attack him.

police tape

Responding officers found Wallace dead with multiple stab wounds to his chest at the intersection of Fitch and Winner Roads, about 50 feet from his home, police said.

Police found a screen window on Casey’s home was removed and placed on the lawn.

Casey alleged that Wallace knocked on his window around dinnertime on Jan. 14, before he ripped off the screen window and opened the unlocked front window and threatened to kill Casey, the affidavit said.

The two men talked for about 20 minutes through the open window, Casey told police; Wallace appeared to calm down, and offered to resolve the situation and help Casey pay for surgery to correct his snoring, the affidavit said.

Casey alleged that he unlocked his front door, and retrieved a large knife and stun gun, which he concealed in a blanket from Wallace so he could “surprise him,” police said. He then went to greet Wallace and stabbed him in the front door threshold, at least three times.

“Casey said he did not believe Wallace’s intention to ‘try to work this out’ and ‘shake hands’ and ‘try to fix this situation’ was genuine,” the affidavit said.

In a hospital interview, Casey told police that his home and Wallace’s home share a common wall that separates their bedrooms.

For the last 18 months Casey and Wallace had “personal issues” because of loud snoring, and police confirmed they responded to “numerous incidents” involving the men, the affidavit said.

Casey faces charges of third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and possessing an instrument of a crime. He is incarcerated in Montgomery County Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million cash bail.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Hatboro man charged with killing neighbor over snoring complaints