Police: Social media information led to juvenile's arrest

Apr. 18—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Information returned from a social media site is what led officers to a juvenile suspect allegedly connected to the April 12 threats to Westmont Hilltop School District, Upper Yoder Township Police Chief John Blake said.

These details are what he worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to obtain and ultimately resulted in a Westmont high school student's arrest on Monday.

That juvenile has been charged with two felonies related to the threats sent to district social media accounts that targeted an adult at the high school.

"We're going to take all school threats extremely seriously to apprehend the suspects and charge them to the most appropriate charge we can so we can get this to stop as soon as possible," Blake said.

Westmont Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said in a statement that the apprehension took place without incident and no weapon was found.

"Additionally, there was no evidence that any student or staff member was in any danger," he said.

The district leader credited local law enforcement for their quick work and expertise in resolving the situation.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer described the arrest as a cooperative effort among Upper Yoder police, the Cambria County Detective Bureau and the FBI.

Neugebauer also noted his appreciation to the school district for "full cooperation" and reiterated how this type of activity can have "severe consequences both now and into the future."

The April 12 threat led Westmont officials to have students work from home the following day and cancel classes on Friday, with lessons resuming on Monday.