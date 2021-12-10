Police: Social media threats against Fairfield City Schools originated outside Ohio

Police were alerted to several threats of violence circulating on social media over the past few days, with one threat directed at the Fairfield School District, officials said.

The source of a threat made against Fairfield City Schools over social media originated out of state, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Police were alerted to several threats of violence circulating on social media over the past few days, with one threat directed at the school district, officials said.

"At this time, we are still working to determine who is responsible for the threat and why they specifically chose Fairfield," police said in a news release on Thursday.

The Fairfield City School District alerted parents Tuesday night to a threat made against the district's freshman school.

District officials said the threat in the social media post was "generic," but said the post indicated that the threat would be carried out Thursday.

In response, the district announced it's increasing police patrols at all of its schools for the rest of the week. Police said increased security will continues as the investigation proceeds.

Fairfield City Schools is not the only school district in Greater Cincinnati to receive threats of violence over the past week.

The Reading Community City Schools District closed Thursday in response to a Snapchat message that was sent around warning students not to go to school out of fear that a shooting may occur.

Police added the student who made threats at school was arrested and charged after being interviewed by officers. Classes are set to resume Friday.

Last week, a student at Milford Junior High School was arrested after police said the juvenile had compiled a "kill list" of other students.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Social media threats against Fairfield schools originated outside Ohio