Police social worker and group see more than 100 cases

Dec. 9—TRAVERSE CITY — A year into her position, Traverse City Police Department's social work coordinator is settling in.

Jennifer Holm, or "Jenn the Social Worker," as some of her clients call her, has a caseload of approximately 100 people on any given day.

During a talk hosted by a local chapter of American Association of University Women at the end of November, Holm talked about a program called the Quick Response Team that she helps run and maintain since joining the police department last fall.

Holm was born and raised in Traverse City, and graduated from Traverse City West High School before attending Michigan State University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in social work. She then went on to earn a master's degree in social work from the University of Michigan.

Prior to joining the department, she taught at her alma mater, Traverse City West Senior High School, and worked in hospice.

Holm's current position, and subsequently the QRT program, are both funded by the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program or COSSAP, which is sponsored by the Bureau of Justice Assistance within the U.S. Department of Justice.

"That grant is designed to work with substance use disorder and overdose," Holm explained. "The grant metrics are to distribute naloxone to people after an overdose, and to go out after an overdose, and give people resources and provide them support."

The Department of Justice report on Michigan COSSAP grant winners, including TCPD, said that from 2008 to 2017 Grand Traverse County saw a seven-fold increase in the number of drug overdose deaths.

Holm's work has sought to change that.

"The key is wanting this and not being forced into it," a QRT participant said in their monthly newsletter. "QRT saved my life and hopefully many more!!!"

To qualify for QRT, participants must live within city limits and be currently experiencing two out of the three — homelessness, mental health or substance use disorder.

Their goal is to break the systemic cycle of incarceration and addiction for the city's most vulnerable population.

Holm's goals with how the program currently operates is to help provide at-risk people with preventative support.

"Because at the end of the day, it's voluntary," she said. "But it's designed for the people who are sort-of the forgotten cracks in a broken system."

Since the program began last fall, they've had 105 individuals join the program, as of Nov. 1 — 101 of them are still active cases. Holm provides follow-up for all of them.

"We provide this huge support of wraparound services," Holm said.

In addition to responding to overdoses within the city limits and providing initial follow-up with people who are eligible for QRT, Holm also has QRT meetings.

During these meetings, representatives from local nonprofits and medical providers sit and discuss each case one-by-one in order to determine the best course of action for each person in the program. There are seven primary partners and 42 secondary partners who engage in these conversations with Holm.

"At these meetings we talk about our potholes within the community and what we can do to advocate for things," she said. "Sometimes that's things that we can fix within the community."

One example of "fixable pothole," as Holm put it, was a protocol that the QRT developed with Safe Harbor where a police officer can drop off someone after the standard check-in time if they meet certain criteria.

According to data provided by the department, 86 percent of eligible referrals are experiencing a crisis related to homelessness, 84 percent have crises related to substance use disorder or an overdose and 72 percent have crises related to mental health. Sixty-four of the total amount of eligible referrals, or 42 percent, struggle with a combination of all three.

As of Nov. 1, almost half of the program's participants received housing or treatment for mental health or substance use disorder after they were referred to the program.

"It's really designed as this program that doesn't end," she said. "If you're still in our community and you're still a part of it — you still have a tomorrow, you still have a story, what can we do to just do the next right thing?"

Another main goal of Holm's position was to help reduce the department's calls for service for vulnerable populations.

In that same data set, the department found that those 101 cases had a combined history of 4,399 calls to law enforcement prior to their QRT referrals.

Last March, Holm noted in the report that she began to track the number of law enforcement calls from QRT referrals.

Based on her data, she said over half of the program's participants have not had contact with police since their referrals.

"The QRT program has been a huge success and that is a result of Jenn herself, and her ideas and her inspiration and her hard work," Traverse City Police Department Chief Matthew Richmond said.

"From my perspective seeing all those partnerships in one room every month talking about how to best service those individuals in need is something I haven't seen before in my 20 years here in Traverse City."

Holm's position is currently in its second year of funding through the federal grant. The program states that there is an option to renew that funding for a third year.

Richmond said he hopes to integrate Holm's position permanently as part of the department's annual budget so that she can stay in her role in the future.