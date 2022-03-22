Police solve rash of property destruction incidents in rural Clinton County

GREENBUSH TWP. – Two juveniles were responsible for a rash of vandalism, including a vehicle arson, this month in a rural area northeast of St. Johns, police said.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said it received six complaints of smashed windows in homes and cars in an area south of Eureka on March 8, along with a vehicle arson complaint on Saturday and another property destruction report on Tuesday morning.

Deputies and detectives canvassed the area on Tuesday, and a tip led detectives to an East Sevey Road home where they interviewed the two juveniles, who admitted being involved in the incidents, sheriff's officials said.

The youths were turned over to their parents, and reports of the incidents will be sent to prosecutors for review, officials said.

Michigan State Police helped the sheriff's department in the investigation.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Clinton County property destruction incidents solved by police