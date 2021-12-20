Police say they have solved missing Akron bridge case that spans back to November

Akron police said they found this 58-foot-long bridge, missing from the city since early November, in Medina County.

For anyone wondering about the status of Akron's missing bridge, you can now get over it.

As it turns out, it was a bridge not too far, just one county over.

Investigators discovered the missing 58-foot-bridge partially disassembled on property in Sharon Township in Medina County. Police have arrested a man and charged him with felony theft in the case, Akron police said Monday.

The bridge, taken down in 2003-04 as part of a wetland restoration project, had been stored on Middlebury Run park property off Seiberling Street with plans for it to be reused for a Battered Women's shelter project.

But the city found on Nov. 3 someone took the bridge's deck boards and then came back by Nov. 11 and took the metal frame – all 58-feet-long, 10-feet-wide and 6-foot-sides of it.

Investigators acted on tips and got a search warrant to search the Medina County property on Friday, where they found the bridge, police said.

David Bramley, 63, of Burdett Road in Wadsworth, was charged with felony theft, according to Akron police and court records.

Detectives said they found that Bramley, who had worked in the Akron area, paid a trucking company for crane service and the crane was used to pick up the bridge and bring it to Medina County, Akron police said. Bramley is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Akron Municipal Court.

The bridge is expected to be shipped back to Akron over the span of upcoming days, police said.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Missing Akron bridge found in Sharon Township, Medina County