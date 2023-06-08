Police: Somerset couple charged with animal cruelty in death of dog

Jun. 8—SOMERSET, Pa. — A Somerset couple face animal cruelty charges after they left behind a dog that was so emaciated it needed to be euthanized by a veterinarian, authorities allege.

State police in Somerset charged Carol Lynn Faulds, 54, of David Lane, and Darryl E. Bobojelick, 62, of Lillian Lane, with aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals, neglect of animals and related counts.

In a complaint affidavit, troopers said they were called to Roof Garden Mobile Home Park, Stoystown Road, on Friday to speak with the manager about a dog that was left behind after Faulds and Bobojelick were evicted.

A maintenance worker went inside to clean the trailer when he found the dog. Troopers said they found a small brown dog lying against the couch. The dog was unable to stand or walk and could not retrieve its food or water, the affidavit said.

The inside temperature was 91 degrees.

Troopers took the dog to Glades Pike Veterinary Hospital, 917 W. Main St., Somerset, where it was euthanized.

Faulds and Bobojelick will answer the charges before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.