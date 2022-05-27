Police say Somerset day-care worker found with heroin

May 27—SOMERSET — Police said a Hooversville woman was jailed Wednesday, after she was found in possession of heroin at the Somerset preschool where she cared for 10 children ages 3 to 5.

Somerset Borough police charged Shannon Marle Berkebile, 36, of the 1100 block Whistler Road, with 10 counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count each of possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to ABC Review Preschool, at 700 Cannell Drive, for a report of an employee with drug paraphernalia.

When police arrived, they found Berkebile allegedly in possession of 12 stamp bags of heroin, empty packaging and straws, the affidavit said.

Police said Berkebile admitted to being under the influence of heroin when they arrested her.

"Certainly we are continuing to investigate this matter further in order to determine where the defendant allegedly obtained the hard-core drugs," Molly Metzgar, Somerset County District Attorney, said Friday.

"As a mother of four children, I have no tolerance for a trusted child-care provider bringing drugs near our children," Metzgar said.

Authorities are testing the heroin for fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine.

An Internet site said ABC Review Preschool opened in 1986, caring for children six weeks to 14 years old with preschool, before- and after-school programs.

A woman who identified herself as ABC Review Preschool director offered no comment when contacted on Friday.

Berkebile was arraigned by District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bond.