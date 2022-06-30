Police say Somerset man entered home, stole safe

Jun. 30—MEYERSDALE, Pa. — A Somerset man faces a rash of criminal charges, accused of entering a house as the family slept, stealing a safe, emptying the contents and throwing the safe into the creek, authorities said.

Meyersdale police charged Tylor Ray Ritchey, 19, of the 300 block of Village Way, with burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of children.

According to a complaint affidavit, Ritchey allegedly entered a home on Olinger Street through an unlocked side door at 3:45 a.m. on June 13 as the family slept.

Ritchey allegedly entered a bedroom, stole a safe and ran outside to a waiting vehicle. Ritchey and several others broke into the safe stealing items including coins and paper currency. They transferred the safe to a second vehicle, drove to a nearby creek and dumped it into the water, the affidavit said.

Also stolen and later recovered was an Iphone, cash, a gift card and gold necklace.

Police did not recover a mason jar stuffed with $200 or the safe.

Ritchey was arraigned Tuesday by on-call District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and freed on $20,000 unsecured bond.