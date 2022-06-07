Police: Somerset man fatally shoots self after 3-hour negotiation

A 25-year-old Somerset man died in a local hospital at 9:17 p.m. Monday after he shot himself in his upper torso while facing several law enforcement officers trying to stop him while standing in a yard in the 600 block of East Main Street in Somerset Borough.

Somerset Borough police received a 911 call at 10:54 a.m. Monday that "an individual was on the sidewalk at East Main Street holding a gun to his head threatening to commit suicide," Somerset Police Chief Randy Cox said in a telephone interview Tuesday.

When the man saw the first responding officers he was still on East Main Street and stopped in a nearby yard while holding a gun to his head, police said.

Soon Somerset County Sheriff Dustin Weir and his deputies, Pennsylvania State Police and borough police from as far away as Meyersdale and Berlin joined the first responding officers and formed a perimeter behind several cruisers in front of the yard where the man stood. They tried for nearly three hours to talk him into putting down the gun.

During the standoff residents in the houses immediately nearby were evacuated and others were advised to evacuate, Cox said.

The police chief called for 911 to send out a Code Red at the beginning of the situation.

"I asked them to put out two messages, one to shelter in place and the other to refrain from accessing the area," Cox said. "Just the fact that there was a situation with a firearm and a person who appeared to be emotionally charged, I thought it best to advise people of the potential for violence against the public at large."

Initially, Code Red flashed the message: "Due to an ongoing law enforcement incident, Somerset Borough Police Department is requesting residents in the area of 600 Block East Main St, S Lynn Ave, and Plank Road shelter in place. Citizens are also asked to avoid the roadways. Updates will be shared as they are available."

Somerset and Listie volunteer fire department firefighters were among those who helped at the scene by closing off the roads to traffic near where the man was barricaded. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation soon assisted with keeping that area closed to traffic.

Over the three hours, the man held the gun to his head 99% of the time, momentarily lowering the gun to point at the ground for few seconds, Cox said. Cox was in charge at the scene.

Officers initially were hopeful the man would drop the gun because he was talking to them. A crisis negotiator from the Department of Human Services in Somerset soon joined the officers to help with the situation.

When Cox saw their efforts fail when the man pulled the trigger he said he felt "tremendous disappointment that it ended that way."

There will be a post-incident investigation "to better determine the sequence of events that led to it," Cox said.

For free and confidential support, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 24 hours a day.

