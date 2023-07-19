Police: Somerset woman pointed loaded 9MM at couple in parking lot

JEFFERSON TWP. — Police said a 36-year-old Somerset woman pointed a loaded semi-automatic Ruger 9MM handgun at a couple in the Bakersville Volunteer Fire Department's parking lot along Glades Pike in Jefferson Township around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

When Regina Kaye Bailey aimed the gun the couple was 10 to 15 feet away, according to state police. She held it that way for 30 seconds, and then she probably holstered her weapon, black in color, on her right hip, police said.

While detaining Bailey at Coen Gas Station parking lot along Glades Pike, a short distance from the fire department, from where she followed the couple, Trooper David Waldschmidt wrote in the affidavit, that she had the gun in her holster. The semi-automatic was loaded with six rounds, one of which was in the chamber, he wrote.

According to the criminal complaint, the couple was her ex-boyfriend and another woman. The three of them met inside the fire hall, and afterward. when the couple attempted to leave the parking lot in their vehicle, Bailey stood in their way blocking the vehicle, unholstering the handgun and pointing it at the couple.

The couple eventually left the fire department's parking lot, called 911 and entered the Coen Gas Station parking lot with her following behind, police said. Once there, Bailey attempted to block them in at the gas station, police said.

Waldschmidt met them and Bailey there. Bailey told him she "only pointed her weapon at (the male) because she believed he had a firearm with him," according to the affidavit.

Bailey is charged with misdemeanors of making terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment. She is being held in Somerset County Jail on $10,000 bond.

