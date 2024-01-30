Police: Somersworth Target robbery suspect tries to eat bag of fentanyl/heroin in cruiser

SOMERSWORTH — Police say the suspect in a robbery and knife threat at the Target store in Somersworth on Monday was arrested, and they allege he subsequently created a dangerous situation for himself and officers by attempting to eat a bag of suspected heroin/fentanyl.

Dover police located and arrested Robert Bragg, 42, hours after Somersworth police issued a press release with surveillance images of the suspect leaving Target.

A search of Bragg revealed bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl and methamphetamines, according to police. Police said while Bragg was handcuffed and being transported to the Somersworth Police Department, he produced another bag of suspected heroin/fentanyl from his rear body area, tossing it onto the seat. He leaned over and began to consume the bag of suspected narcotics, police said.

Robert Bragg

Bragg, and the two officers were transported to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, where they were all treated and released after several hours.

Police said the case highlights officers who risked their safety in order to save the life of Bragg.

"The officers are commended for their selfless actions in this case," Somersworth Police Chief Tim McLin said. "We would like to thank the Dover Police Department, Stewart’s Ambulance Service, and the staff at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital for their dedication to our community and our officers."

Bragg was charged with one count of armed robbery, one count of falsifying physical evidence, three counts of possession of a controlled drug, and three counts of reckless conduct.

Bragg also had an active arrest warrant issued by the Rockingham County Superior Court for non-appearance in court. He was later transported to the Strafford County House of Corrections pending an arraignment in Dover District Court, which was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

It was not immediately known if Bragg has an attorney.

What allegedly happened at Target in Somersworth

Somersworth police released surveillance images of a male they say threatened a person with a knife while exiting the Target store following a robbery Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. The suspect was later in the day identified as Robert Bragg, 42, transient, and arrested in Dover.

Police said officers removed the bag from Bragg's mouth as particles of the substance were sent into in the air in the cruiser.

Bragg had allegedly threatened a person with a knife as he exited the Target store on Monday following a smash-and-grab robbery.

According to police, a plow driver saw the suspect leave the rear doors of the store Monday afternoon, stating the suspect confronted him and brandished a knife before fleeing into the woods and getting away, according to police, who responded about 2:40 p.m. Target employees said he had used a hammer to smash a glass case and stole a game console, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Somersworth Police Department at 603-692-3131, or report tips anonymously to 603-692-9111 or at somersworth.com/police/webforms/submit-tip.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Police: Somersworth Target robbery suspect tries to eat drugs