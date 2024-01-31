Police will soon hold a DUI checkpoint in SLO County. Here’s when and where

A local law enforcement agency will hold a DUI checkpoint on Friday night.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department will be on the lookout for drivers under the influence of intoxicants from 8 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location within San Luis Obispo city limits, the agency said in a Wednesday news release.

Police said the locations of DUI checkpoints are chosen based on impaired driving-related crashes. They are designed to promote public safety by taking possibly impaired drivers off the streets.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” police Sgt. Evan Stradley said in the release. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

Who is considered an impaired driver?

In addition to drunken driving, impaired driving can also occur from the use of medications including some prescription and over-the-counter drugs, police said.

Although medicinal and recreational use of cannabis is legal in California, police said, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

What are the penalties for DUI?

Drivers charged with DUI for the first time can get their licenses suspended and pay an average of $13,500 in fines and fees, the release said.