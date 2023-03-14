Police sought digital records in Moscow murder case

Mar. 14—Redacted search warrants for social media accounts, financial records and store records show what additional evidence may be involved in the Moscow quadruple homicide case.

In recent weeks, authorities have revealed what items were recovered during police searches of suspect Bryan Kohberger's Pullman apartment, vehicle and his family's home in Pennsylvania.

Newly released documents show what digital records police sought in the days and weeks following the Nov. 13 murders.

Kohberger, 28, faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger remains in Latah County Jail as he awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.

According to redacted search warrants that were signed by Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall, the investigation includes Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Reddit and Tinder accounts belonging to Kohberger and the victims. They also targeted Google accounts, Apple accounts and banking information from multiple banks.

Police also investigated records from Walmart, KA-BAR Knives Inc., eBay, Blue Ridge Knives and Amazon, specifically regarding any purchases of a Ka-Bar knife that may have been the murder weapon.

While investigating the crime scene Nov. 13 at the King Road home in Moscow, police found a knife sheath that had "Ka-Bar," "USMC," and the United States Marine Corps insignia stamped on its outside.

Among the items recovered at Kohberger's family home in Chestnuthill Township, Pa., were three knives, including one described as a Smith & Wesson pocket knife and another listed as a Taylor cutlery knife with a leather sheath. The other knife did not have a description.

Search warrants were issued for cellular data from companies like Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile and Inland Cellular.

Police used cellular tower data and video footage of a white Hyundai Elantra to track Kohberger's alleged movements before and after the Nov. 13 murders.

Information in these documents were redacted because they constitute an invasion of personal privacy, may contain facts or statements that could endanger the safety of individuals, contain highly intimate facts, or interview with enforcement proceedings.

The list of search warrants can be found at coi.isc.idaho.gov.

