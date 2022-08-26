Police: South Daytona Beach woman arrested after toddler tests positive for marijuana

A South Daytona Beach woman is facing child abuse charges after her young son was found with marijuana in his system.

Read: Florida residents plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden’s daughter’s diary

Evone Clifton was arrested Thursday after her 20-month-old son wasn’t breathing and was unresponsive at a home on Monday.

Police said the boy tested positive for cannabinoids; substances related to THC.

Read: Bishop Moore Catholic, Edgewater football matchups canceled due to ‘inappropriate’ social media post

The boy was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital and is now in Depart of Children and Families custody.

Watch: Homeowners find property falsely listed “for sale” online, again

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.