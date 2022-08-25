Police: South Daytona mother arrested after unresponsive toddler tests positive for marijuana

A South Daytona woman was arrested after her unresponsive toddler was rushed to the hospital where he tested positive for marijuana, police said.

Evone D. Clifton 24, was charged Wednesday with neglect of a child causing great bodily harm, court records show.

She was being held Thursday in the Volusia County Branch Jail on $5,000 bail.

According to South Daytona police, paramedics were called to the Green Acres Circle home and found that the 20-month-old boy appeared to be sedated and unresponsive.

Urine tests at the hospital showed traces of marijuana in the child's system, police said.

The toddler was initially rushed to Halifax Health Medical Center, and later transferred to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in Orlando, investigators said.

The boy is in stable condition and is in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families, police said.

Clifton refused to talk to detectives and the case remains under investigation, according to South Daytona police.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Marijuana found in unresponsive child, Florida mother arrested