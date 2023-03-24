Police say South Greensburg man was high on cocaine when he shot into neighbor's occupied home

Mar. 23—A South Greensburg family narrowly escaped injury Sunday morning when borough police said a neighbor high on cocaine fired two shots into their home.

Cody James Pelliccione, 29, told authorities he believed someone had broken into a home in the Parr Street neighborhood, according to court papers.

A resident told police he went into a bathroom at his home around 7 a.m. and the window glass shattered. He discovered that a bullet caused the damage and saw a second bullet had hit the bathroom vanity, according to court papers. His girlfriend and their two children were in another part of the home at the time.

Police said one bullet was lodged in the bathroom door and the second had hit a glass inside the vanity.

Pelliccione admitted to using cocaine and told police he believed the home was being burglarized when he fired the shots. Authorities located the gun at the nearby home of Pelliccione's father.

He posted $25,000 bail Monday. Pelliccione is charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and related offenses.

He did not have an attorney listed in online court papers. A March 31 preliminary hearing is set before District Judge Scott Fanchalsky.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .