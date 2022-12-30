Police: South Greensburg motel fire ruled arson, Washington Township man charged

Dec. 30—A state police fire marshal determined a blaze Thursday at the Knights Inn in South Greensburg was arson and a man told authorities he started it in the room where he was staying, according to court papers.

A trooper reported to borough police that the 11 a.m. blaze began inside Room 303. Evidence of ignitable liquid was found at the point of origin, along with burned clothing and a suitcase, according to court papers.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, which damaged two neighboring rooms and left behind charred wood, mangled gutters and debris on the sidewalk. Other units had smoke and water damage. Everyone was able to escape and a cat was rescued from one of the neighboring rooms. No injuries were reported.

The motel is nestled in a small business district off Route 119.

While first responders and police were still at the scene, a county Park Police officer contacted borough authorities and reported that a man at the courthouse in Greensburg admitted to setting the fire.

Matthew J. Nicoles, 47, of Washington Township, told investigators that he used a lighter in the room where he was staying, referring to it as "sins and crimes," according to court papers. It was unclear how he got to the courthouse, which is about a mile and a half away from the fire.

He is charged with aggravated arson, risking catastrophe and related offenses. Bail was set Friday at $50,000 and Nicoles was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison.

He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A Jan. 13 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .