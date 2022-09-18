Police: South Hills man charged after luring kids into his home, locking them there

A South Hills man is facing charges after police said he lured children into his house and locked them there.

Police said this happened in broad daylight on Friday, and 11 News was told that people are concerned that the suspect is out on bail as he waits for his next day in court.

According to the criminal complaint, two boys under the age of 8 were playing outside on Elmbrook Lane in Scott Township on Friday.

Police say Sean Conboy invited them into his house to watch YouTube videos.

Once they were inside, police said Conboy gave the kids tea, then at one point, Conboy picked up one of the kids and took him to the bedroom. He also picked up the other boy and put him outside.

The complaint goes on to say that the child outside started yelling and the one inside said he was locked in.

Police say after 10 to 15 minutes, the two kids were able to escape to safety. According to police, the parents only knew Conboy by his first name and mentioned he had moved into the neighborhood recently.

Police arrested Conboy on Saturday, but he’s since been released. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6.

11 News was told people in the neighborhood are worried Conboy could still be a danger.

People we spoke with did not want to appear on camera because they fear retaliation.

