Police: South Jersey driver taking cellphone pic when crash killing local trucker happened

MONROE - A Camden motorist was using her phone to take a picture at the time of a fatal accident here, police say.

Lashaya Goldsmith, 30, faces criminal charges in connection with the Nov. 10 crash on the 900 block of East Malaga Road, according to Monroe police.

The 12:35 p.m. accident killed Richard "Ricky" Lupton, a 62-year-old trucker from Newport, Cumberland County.

An obituary described Lupton as a "hard-working man" who enjoyed motorcycles and hunting.

Police said Goldsmith's vehicle left its lane and struck Lupton's oncoming truck. The truck veered across the highway, hitting another vehicle and striking a tree.

Lupton was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Goldsmith was airlifted to an area hospital with a serious lower-body injury, according to a police account.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 27-year-old Millville woman, was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Investigators obtained a search warrant to review data on Goldsmith's phone, according to a probable cause statement for her arrest.

That showed Goldsmith was using her hand-held phone "to take a picture at the time of the crash," the statement said.

The charges against Goldsmith are only allegations. She has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden faces charges after fatal accident