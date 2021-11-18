Police: South Windsor man struck infant

Nov. 18—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police have charged a local man with hitting a 2-month-old child in the face.

The man, Bryan L. Dudley, 29, turned himself in to police Wednesday on an active arrest warrant.

According to the affidavit supporting Dudley's arrest, the infant was being treated for tremors, and on Nov. 9 a visiting nurse noticed bruising and a cut near the infant's left eye.

The mother told the nurse that the baby had hit herself a few days prior on Nov. 6, but the nurse reported that, in her medical opinion, the baby could not have caused such injuries.

The mother later told police that on Nov. 6 she left the infant with Dudley to go get groceries, returning 30 minutes later. She said she noticed that the baby's eye looked odd, and that Dudley told her he didn't know what caused it.

The child's maternal grandmother told police that Dudley had been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome and is hypersensitive to crying.

Dudley initially told police that if he had done the damage to the infant, it would have been much worse. He ultimately admitted to police that he struck her in the face out of frustration, the affidavit states.

Police say a medical examination also revealed that the infant's tibia was fractured.

Dudley told police he has Asperger's syndrome and sensory issues and is in therapy and on medication to help mitigate the condition. He acknowledged that he knew what he did was wrong and that he needed more help.

Dudley said he was unsure how the infant's leg became fractured and denied doing anything that would have caused it.

Dudley was released in lieu of $2,500 bond and was to appear today in Manchester Superior Court.

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.