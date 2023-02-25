Police: South Windsor man uses counterfeit bills at grocery store

Feb. 25—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police say they arrested a local man Thursday morning after he tried to use multiple counterfeit $20 bills.

Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said Dezmond Bonds, 31, was charged with first-degree forgery.

His charge stems from a September 2022 investigation in which Bonds paid for multiple items at a Stop & Shop on Ellington Road using the counterfeit money, Cleverdon said.

Bonds was arrested at Manchester Superior Court when appearing on another, unrelated charge. He remains in custody in lieu of a $540,000 bond, according to online state records.

