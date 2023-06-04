Police in southern Berks seeking whereabouts of 2 stolen motorcycles

Jun. 4—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Offense: Vehicle thefts

Date and time: May 19 between midnight and 9 a.m.

Location: 1100 block of Elverson Road, Caernarvon Township

Suspects: Unknown

Police synopsis:

Caernarvon Township police are investigating the thefts of two motorcycles that were stolen from a locked trailer. Police are asking for help in locating the motorcycles: a 2019 Kawasaki Z125PRO, black with orange hand grips; and a 2019 Kawasaki KLX110, lime green with pink front wheel spokes.

Anyone with information pertaining is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert or contact the Caernarvon Township Police directly at 610-286-1012.