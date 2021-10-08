Police: Southington woman, 57, deliberately swerved across Route 229 to run down man on sidewalk

A 57-year-old Southington woman was arrested Thursday evening after police said she deliberately ran down a man with her car as he walked along the Route 229 overpass above I-84.

Police said the man was severely hurt; they did not name him or cite his relationship to the woman, but said they are treating the case as part of a domestic dispute.

Diane Skwiot of 22 Hill St. intentionally hit the man around 3:30 p.m., veering her car across the oncoming lane and onto the sidewalk, Lt. Keith Egan said in a report.

Skwiot was driving a 2014 Dodge Avenger northbound when she swerved across the southbound side of the road and hit the man.

“The collision resulted in the victim being thrown into the roadway, sustaining serious injuries,” Egan wrote. “After colliding with the victim, witnesses reported Skwiot exited her vehicle and stood briefly near the vehicle before walking away.”

Police found her near the I-84 westbound off-ramp onto Route 229 and arrested her. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit, Egan said.

Skwiot was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and is facing a first-degree assault charge, police said. Detectives and accident investigators closed Route 229 at the highway for several hours, but expected it would reopen by late Thursday night.