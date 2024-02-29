Police say Southside Virginia double homicide, suicide are connected
Two bodies were found in a burning Mecklenburg County home early Wednesday morning, according to the Mecklenburg Sheriff's Office.
Two bodies were found in a burning Mecklenburg County home early Wednesday morning, according to the Mecklenburg Sheriff's Office.
The state of North Carolina dropped its charges due to "lack of sufficient evidence."
Lathering up too little — or too much — can leave skin vulnerable, experts say.
Clark could pass Pistol Pete in her next game.
LeBron James. Dwyane Wade. Chris Bosh. Chris Paul? The Heat nearly got them all, according to two of them.
In a scene you'd never have expected even a few years ago, Clark Hunt answered questions about the F- grade he received ... from his own team. Welcome to a new era in the NFL.
Jim McIngvale got Houston at +750 to win the tournament.
Let's dive into the nitty gritty of the best and worst of the buzziest items graded.
The beleaguered beer giant is looking to move past its troubles as it reaches a new contract with its US brewery workers.
Paramount like other media companies has struggled amid a tough ad environment. Big tech companies have seen their businesses rebound while smaller players have not.
You'll be sitting pretty (and comfortably) with this gel-enhanced helper.
The $325 million man got some ugly swings in his first outing in Dodger Blue.
Everything you need to know about streaming the first Formula 1 Grand Prix of the season.
While making the doc, Williams’s behavior became increasingly “erratic” and the filmmakers found themselves trying to figure out: “What's really going on here?” as Williams was isolated from her family and not getting adequate care.
ChiefsAholic faces up to 50 years in prison.
As Chinese competitors reveal their supercar EV offerings, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted out new specs on the much hyped, and long delayed, Tesla Roadster.
A call being wrong isn't enough for the NBA to grant a protest such as the Knicks'.
If a team like the Falcons or Vikings wants to trade up in the draft to get a top quarterback prospect, it will have to pay a massive price.
Apple’s secretive car project died without ever seeing the light of day. Neither has Apple, apparently. Dozens of contemporaneous reports over that span clued the public into the vague outlines of what Tim Cook was trying to accomplish.
You can grab a three-pack of Google’s Nest Cam Indoor / Outdoor for $100 off. Best Buy is offering the battery-powered security cameras for nearly a record-low price. The cameras record in 1080p HDR with night vision and magnetic mounting, making your home security setup as close to painless as possible.
It's universally compatible with gadgets of all kinds, and it won't block the airflow from your vents.