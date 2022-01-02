Police: Spat over missing item leads to man's shooting in Kiski Twp.; woman jailed

Jan. 2—A Kiski Township woman was jailed in Armstrong County after shooting a man she had forced out of the car on the night of New Year's Day, Kiski Township police said.

Police said Patricia Kettering-Pierce, 55, of Clarks Hollow Road, shot the man along Edmond Road in Armstrong County at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday during an argument over a missing item. Kettering-Pierce fired one shot that hit the man after he got out of the car, according to police.

The man, who was not identified by police, walked to a nearby residence and requested help. He was later transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

When police found Kettering-Pierce, officers went to her Clarks Hollow Road residence, where they found the gun used in the shooting, police said.

Police also said they found marijuana and methamphetamine inside the residence. When a grenade was found inside the home, the Allegheny County Police Department Bomb Squad was notified and disposed of the grenade after it was determined to be inert, police said.

Kettering-Pierce was placed in the Armstrong County Jail on charges of aggravated and simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and drug possession offenses. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12 before District Judge James Andring.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .