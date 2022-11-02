Police special response team called out for warrant arrest

Nov. 2—The Terre Haute Police Department's special response team was summoned Wednesday morning to assist in the arrest of a man with outstanding warrants for invasion of privacy, criminal confinement, and domestic battery.

Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of N. 14th St. in search of the wanted man, Marvin Eacret, 30, of Terre Haute. When they approached the door to the residence, Eacret shouted that anyone entering the house would be shot.

The special response team responded, and Eacret was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Vigo County Jail.

In addition to the existing warrants, Eacret was charged with intimidation and resisting law enforcement.

