Police say speeding led to head-on crash that killed driver in north Charlotte

A man has been charged in a head-on crash that killed the driver of a minivan Wednesday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, around 9:13 p.m., officers were called to West Sugar Creek Road near Interstate 85. When they arrived, officers found a 2015 Ford E350 van and a 2006 Chevrolet Astro minivan, both of which were seriously damaged.

Investigators believe the driver of the Ford, 44-year-old Gregorio Aguirre Romero, was speeding in the opposite direction when he hit the minivan head-on. Romero was not hurt and remained at the scene of the crash.

Police said the driver of the minivan, 54-year-old Roberto Perez-Martinez, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

ALSO READ: Overturned trailer blocks part of I-40 near Conover

Investigators believe the driver of the Ford, 44-year-old Gregorio Aguirre Romero, was speeding in the opposite direction when he hit the minivan head-on. Romero was not hurt and remained at the scene of the crash.

CMPD arrested Romero and took him to jail. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter, driving left-of-center, no operator’s license, and hit and run (connected to another crash before this one.)

Police are asking witnesses to come forward and call Det. Jamieson at 704-432-2169, extension 3. Information can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

(WATCH BELOW: Crash causes thousands to lose power in Myers Park)