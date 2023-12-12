Police spend hours trying to wake man sleeping through SWAT standoff, Texas cops say

A man at the center of an hours-long police standoff in Texas apparently slept through the entire ordeal, officials told news outlets.

Even with police surrounding the truck he was in, honking and yelling into a loudspeaker to wake him, the man continued snoozing for hours, KSAT reported. Police even detonated a concussion grenade and he still didn’t stir.

The standoff began at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, in San Antonio after a 7-Eleven gas station worker noticed the man passed out inside a truck with a gun near him, police told KENS.

Police said there were also bullet holes in one of the truck’s windows, the station reported.

SWAT responded to the scene, traffic was blocked off and police wielding bulletproof shields evacuated people from the store, WOAI reported.

Eventually, SWAT officers forced their way into the truck, at which point the man woke up, KSAT reported, adding that he was not injured.

Officials say the truck is likely stolen, WOAI reported, and police found what appeared to be drugs inside of it.

McClatchy News has reached out to police for more information.

