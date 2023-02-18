Police spend second day searching Oswegatchie River for murder evidence

Feb. 17—GOUVERNEUR — A team of state police underwater recovery and forensic experts has spent a second day searching the Oswegatchie River in Gouverneur for evidence related to the Ronald E. Durham murder.

As of late Friday afternoon, there was no word on whether they found anything.

On Saturday, troopers charged Frederick A. Wing, 22, of Gouverneur, with second-degree murder. He's accused of stabbing Mr. Durham, 72, in the neck in East Riverside Cemetery.

The state police team also spent Thursday searching the same place, near the U.S. Route 11 bridge downtown.

Troopers received a call around 8:20 a.m. Saturday after a resident adjacent to the East Riverside Cemetery reported discovering a body on the ground. That turned out to be Mr. Durham, an employee of the village Department of Public Works for more than 40 years who was a resident of Route 11 in Gouverneur.

Wing lives on Van Buren Road, the same road where the cemetery is located.

Police haven't said what type of weapon was used to stab Mr. Durham.

An autopsy was performed at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, which determined Mr. Durham died of sharp-force injury to the neck. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Wing is being held in St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.

Mr. Durham, who those close to him called "Huck," will be laid to rest this weekend. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur, with burial to follow at East Riverside Cemetery. After the burial, a celebration of life will be held at Mullin's Restaurant in Gouverneur. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the murder to call 315-379-0012.