Police use spike strip on suspected Los Osos catalytic converter thieves; 1 arrested

Police arrested one person and are searching for two others in connection with a catalytic converter theft in Los Osos early Monday morning.

According to a Morro Bay Police Department news release, authorities were notified of an interrupted catalytic converter theft in the area of Los Osos at 2:26 a.m.

About 20 minutes after the initial report, an officer located a vehicle matching the description of one that had left the scene. According to the release, the car was traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of South Bay Boulevard and Highway 1.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to comply and continued eastbound on Highway 41 pursued by Morro Bay police, according to the release.

Once the car passed into their jurisdiction, Atascadero police then used spike strips to disable the vehicle; two suspects fled from the car while one remained at the scene.

The third person, identified as 22-year-old Maxwell Steven Lopez Sosa of Oakland, was taken into custody and police are searching for the other two suspects, according to the release.

Police say multiple agencies around San Luis Obispo County have been investigating catalytic converter thefts in recent weeks. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225 or SLO County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.