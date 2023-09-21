Police spokesman calls for Israelis to carry guns to synagogue during Yom Kippur

Israeli police are urging the public to carry guns to synagogues during Yom Kippur due to increasing terror threats. An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man swings a chicken over the heads of boys during the ancient ritual Kapparot in Mea Shearim in Jerusalem on Thursday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Israeli police spokesperson Eli Levi is urging the Israeli public to carry guns during Yom Kippur Sept. 24-25.

Levi said in a statement that during High Holy Days, "We reiterate the call of the chief of police and the head of operations and call on the public to carry weapons and be trained in their use when necessary, to bear their weapons during these days, even in places of prayer and family entertainment."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said on X, "Calling the citizens of Israel to come armed to the synagogue on Yom Kippur is not a security policy, it is dangerous populism."

Lapid said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should calm his ministers rather than "running away from the troubles to California."

Israeli police said in a statement that licensed gun owners should carry their weapons to synagogues over the High Holidays and there has been a 15% increase in terror warnings.

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy holds a chicken to use in the ancient ritual Kapparot in Mea Shearim in Jerusalem on Thursday. Kapparot is performed before Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, and symbolically transfers the sins of the past year to the chicken. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

Netanyahu is in the United States where he met with President Joe Biden Wednesday in New York City amid continuing controversy in Israel over efforts to curtail the power of the independent judiciary.

Hundreds of protesters rallied in Times Square to demonstrate against weakening the power of the judiciary in Israel.

Israeli protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, on Wednesday. Biden has withheld an invitation to the White House as Netanyahu's judicial reforms raises fears of damaging Israel's democracy. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

Ongoing violence in the West Bank has included recent deadly Israeli raids of refugee camps.

Israel's army and border police in August blew up the home of a deceased Palestinian suspected of shooting an Israeli soldier and his younger brother to death.

Family members who reportedly had nothing to do with the shooting were living in the home, according to HaMoked, an Israel-based group advocating for the rights of Palestinians.

The High Holidays run through the first week of October.