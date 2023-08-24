Police spokesman fired over social media comments

New Gastonia Police Department Public Information Officer and Public Information Specialist for the City of Gastonia Rick Goodale pose outside City Hall Tuesday afternoon, August 17, 2021.

The Gastonia Police Department spokesman who was suspended in July after the city was sued for Facebook comments he reportedly made has been fired.

Police Public Information Officer Rick Goodale's employment was terminated Aug. 8, said City Manager Michael Peoples.

Goodale was suspended without pay on July 13, about two weeks after a federal lawsuit was filed against the city of Gastonia that accused Goodale of using the police department's Facebook page to harass a veteran who was arrested in October 2021.

According to a letter to Goodale from Peoples, Goodale was suspended and then fired for failing to obey directions from a supervisor and for violating the city's social media policy.

The lawsuit was filed June 30 by 39-year-old combat veteran Joshua Rohrer, who served in Iraq and Kuwait in 2004 and 2005. In it, Rohrer, who was homeless at the time of his arrest, accuses Gastonia Police of mistreating him and his service dog during the arrest and harassing him on Facebook afterward.

The lawsuit, which also names the police who arrested Rohrer, Officer Cierra Brooks and former Officer Maurice Taylor III, cites hundreds of Facebook comments in which the police department's Facebook page shares information about Rohrer's case, addresses critics directly, and questions why Rohrer, if he was wronged, hadn't sued the police department.

On July 11, Police Chief Trent Conard told Goodale in an email that he could not post on social media without prior approval from Conard or the department's assistant chief. Then, on July 13, Gastonia Police Department administrative assistant Scott Belt sent an email to all police department employees stating that Goodale was no longer allowed access to any portion of the Gastonia Police Department not open to the public.

According to the letter from Peoples, Goodale requested an appeal hearing, which was scheduled for Aug. 4. He did not show up.

Goodale was hired Aug. 16, 2021. His most recent annual salary was $63,020.

