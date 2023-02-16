Police: Spring Valley man stalks, scares ex-girlfriend

Feb. 15—EAU CLAIRE — A Spring Valley man stalked and scared his ex-girlfriend, police say.

During the course of the stalking investigation, the man was arrested Friday for drunken driving for the fourth time, police said.

Brent K. Marek, 39, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of stalking and fourth-offense drunken driving.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Marek, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman and requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.

Marek returns to court March 27.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police met with the woman Friday evening at her residence. She was frightened and glanced around nervously. The woman said she was "freaking out" about Marek, her ex-boyfriend.

The woman said she dated Marek for more than a year. For the bulk of that time, she said she stayed at his house in Spring Valley. The woman said Marek only spent a few nights at her Eau Claire residence and he did not have a key to her place.

Three weeks ago, the woman said he arrived at Marek's residence to find him intoxicated and drinking alcohol in front of his 8- and 6-year-old children.

The woman said she had been having issues with Marek and that this was the last straw. She broke up with Marek and moved back to her home in Eau Claire.

Since that day, the woman said she had been receiving numerous unwanted text messages from Marek. Some stated his desire to get back together with her. Others contained profanity and insults.

In early February, the woman said she returned home from work to find Marek outside her house. She said this was startling and distressing. She didn't think he would come to her house to attempt to talk with her. He ultimately left without incident.

On another occasion, Marek followed her as she went to Oakwood Mall. He told her he wanted to be with her again and then called her names.

Shortly after arriving home at 8 p.m. on Friday, the woman said she saw Marek's truck parked outside. She texted her friend, who called police.

The woman said these events were causing her emotional distress and she was scared of Marek hurting her.

At 8:50 p.m. on Friday, Eau Claire police stopped a vehicle being driven by Marek. An odor of intoxicants emanated from the vehicle. His eyes were red and glassy and his speech was slurred.

Marek immediately explained he was intoxicated and had a drinking problem. A breath test showed his blood alcohol content was .239, nearly three times the legal limit for driving.

Marek was previously convicted of drunken driving in October 2005 and September 2008 in Barron County, and in July 2012 in Pierce County.

If convicted of the stalking and fourth-offense drunken driving charges, Marek could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.