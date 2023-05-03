Police: Springboro man arrested after shooting himself, woman in Lebanon Walmart parking lot

A Springboro man is facing multiple charges after he accidentally shot himself and another woman in the parking lot of a Lebanon Walmart Tuesday, police said.

Lebanon police were dispatched to 1530 Walmart Drive around 1 p.m. for a shooting reported in the parking lot, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

Upon arrival, police located a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman in the vehicle, both with apparent gunshot injuries, the spokesperson said. Both were treated at the scene by Lebanon Division of Fire EMS and transported to Atrium Medical Center for additional medical treatment. They have since been released.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the 22-year-old, identified as Daniel C. Wright, was arrested by Lebanon police and taken to the Warren County Jail, the spokesperson said. He is being charged with negligent assault and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

According to spokesperson, the preliminary investigation indicates a single gunshot bullet was fired by Wright while in the vehicle, striking himself in the arm. The bullet passed through Wright’s arm striking the woman in the neck.

Additional details have not been released.

