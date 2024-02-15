Police: Springfield woman arrested for approximately 68th time

A Springfield woman who cut an ankle monitoring device last week was arrested traveling in a vehicle near McCreery Avenue and Stuart Street Wednesday morning.

Keyannya L. Simpson, 42, was placed on monitoring device after being arrested for retail theft and violation of pretrial release conditions, said Deputy Chief Sara Pickford of the Springfield Police.

More: Prosecutors blast 'greed, fraud, arrogance' of McCann on opening day of trial

Simpson was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, Pickford said.

Sangamon County State's Attorney John Milhiser said his office filed a petition Feb. 6 to have Simpson detained last week, but she was released by the court with the condition of being electronically monitored.

Milhiser's office was notified by court services that she removed the electronic device after which the office filed another petition to revoke her pretrial release and ask the court for a warrant.

Police said Wednesday's arrest was approximately the 68th time Simpson has been arrested.

Simpson has been arrested on a variety of charges including larceny/theft, fraudulent activities, drug offenses, assault, forgery, damage to property and obstruction of justice.

According to the Sangamon County Circuit Clerk's website, Simpson has 15 felony cases for theft, retail theft and forgery since 2022. Simpson has served time in the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield woman Keyanna Simpson arrested for 68th time, police said