Police: Stabbing at Boston high school sends female student to the hospital
A teen was transported to the hospital after being stabbed at a high school Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Boston Police say they responded to the Jeremiah E. Burke High School around 10:53 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
Arriving officers reportedly found a female juvenile victim with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.
An investigation remains ongoing.
Boston 25 News has reached out to Boston Public Schools for comment.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
