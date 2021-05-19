Police: Stabbing injury was non-life-threatening

May 19—ANDERSON — A fight between two family members resulted in one woman being cut.

The Anderson Police Department responded to multiple calls of a stabbing in the 900 block of Delmar Road at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from the agency.

The incident occurred within blocks of Anderson High School.

A 20-year-old woman was listed as a suspect in the press release and was arrested, but her name and the name of the victim, who is 40, were not provided.

"During the altercation, one of the females involved suffered from a laceration," according to the press release.

The injured woman was treated at the scene by the Anderson Fire Department and her injury was described as non-life-threatening.

