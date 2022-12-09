Police: Stabbing at New Smyrna Beach home leads to attempted murder arrest

New Smyrna Beach police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing, which they say has left another man fighting for life.

Officers responded to a home along Mary Avenue near U.S. Highway 1 shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

At the scene, they found a man suffering from stab wounds and other injuries.

Police did not name the victim but said he was hospitalized and, at last report, he was being treated at an intensive care unit.

Investigators have identified the suspect in the case as Buddy Collins, 53.

Buddy Collins is accused of attempted first-degree murder.

Officers said that after they arrived at the residence, Collins admitted to striking and stabbing the other man, but told them he did so in self-defense.

Detectives said further investigation led them to arrest Collins and charge him with attempted murder.

Collins was booked into Volusia County Jail on a “no bond” status.

He’s expected to face a judge on Friday afternoon.

