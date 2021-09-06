Police staffing woes complicate reform effort in Baltimore

DAVID McFADDEN
·5 min read

BALTIMORE (AP) — After a grueling defensive tactics class with a dozen other recruits, Antonio Martinez secures his expandable baton and wipes the sweat from his brow. He's getting ready to make his debut as a rookie cop on the streets of Baltimore, a city with the dual misfortune of having high rates of violence and a dysfunctional police force.

At Baltimore's police academy, the earnest 25-year-old from a law enforcement family said he wants to earn his stripes as a protector of neighborhoods. He was attracted by the agency's recruitment pitches urging police hopefuls to become part of the "greatest comeback story in America.”

“There’s clearly a goal to change things up here. I want to be part of that change," said Martinez, adjusting his department-issued duty belt.

Martinez and other cadets have an outsized job before them: help transform a beleaguered police agency struggling to reinvent itself amid a national crisis of confidence in policing. But the city's thin blue line just keeps getting thinner. The Baltimore Police Department has roughly 400 vacancies among the force’s sworn staff and its recruitment efforts can’t keep pace with those leaving their jobs. Last year, the agency hired one above attrition for the entire year.

Amid the national reckoning on policing in the U.S. since George Floyd’s killing by an officer in Minneapolis, any number of police agencies have struggled to recruit and retain law enforcers. For Baltimore, a city with chronically high rates of violent crime and a dysfunctional police force laboring under a tarnished image, there’s a constant challenge in drawing enough recruits to stem the outflow, including retirements and a churn of younger officers with roughly three to seven years on the job giving up their badges.

While it's hardly the first time that Baltimore’s force has been below authorized strength, the city is now facing new kinds of pressure. It has to meet hundreds of benchmarks for staffing, accountability, use-of-force policies and other matters before it can prove it's a transformed agency and get out from under a sweeping oversight program.

Since 2017, the city has been under federal oversight after the U.S. Justice Department released a scathing report detailing longstanding patterns of racial profiling and excessive force. The so-called consent decree is similar to ones undertaken in places such as Ferguson, Missouri, and Cleveland. Some cities return to local control after a few years, others take far longer. The Oakland Police Department has been under a consent decree for nearly 20 years.

A staffing plan calls for 2,785 sworn officers, but city police had 2,398 members on payroll in recent months.

Those closely monitoring the federal intervention in Baltimore are increasingly voicing doubt. The judge overseeing the process, U.S. District Judge James Bredar, said without more bodies the city’s force “will be unable to meet some of the consent decree’s most basic requirements.”

Timothy Mygatt, a Justice Department lawyer, said staffing shortages are affecting the BPD’s ability to achieve compliance in critical areas. These include big shortages in the Public Integrity Bureau, which is down so many investigators that the average time to complete a misconduct probe is now eight months.

But the biggest worry is with patrol’s street-level policing, where Baltimore still routinely has to draft officers to work double shifts, something the decree says must be avoided as it could lead to more unconstitutional law enforcement.

“Tired officers are in a worse position to exercise good judgment,” Mygatt said at a recent hearing.

Rewriting department policy has been relatively smooth. But deploying a new model of community policing on Baltimore’s streets and gaining citizen trust — the core of the entire intervention — has barely begun.

Some residents wonder if Baltimore just needs to focus on implementing the big-ticket reforms since it’s hard to overstate the deep history of distrust between citizens in large swaths of Baltimore and police.

“People can't see the reforms on the streets. There's frustration," said Ray Kelly of the No Boundaries Coalition, an advocacy group in West Baltimore, an area only too familiar with heavy-handed policing and sometimes a complete absence of patrols.

Baltimore Police Department spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said the agency will at some stage need to add positions to its budget authorization to meet the long-term staffing goals, but it's prioritizing the filling of current vacancies before making any request. She also confirmed that 46% of job separations are due to retirement. Earlier this year, Baltimore’s City Council authorized a $555 million budget for the force despite pressures from various quarters to slash it. It included a $28 million increase. This was largely to cover pension obligations and higher insurance premiums.

Some experts who aren't involved with Baltimore's decree believe staffing might not prove crucial down the line.

Christy Lopez, a Georgetown University professor who has led Justice Department probes of police agencies in numerous U.S. cities, including Chicago and Ferguson, that police agencies can be more effective even if they’re smaller.

“It would be a huge step backward to respond to police being spread too thin by adding more police to continue doing the work that police should not be doing. Instead, we should narrow the scope of what police do,” Lopez said.

Police often are put in positions to deal with complex calls involving mental health and drug addiction, problems that clinicians and other community partners are better trained to deal with.

Patrol shortages are near daily in the city’s nine districts, which each have three shifts. The head of the local police union, Michael Mancuso, said routinely drafting officers to work patrol is punishing.

“Officers are burned out,” he said.

But in Baltimore's training academy, new personnel are getting ready to become the next generation of officers. As two Associated Press journalists watched cadets on a recent morning, a trainer told Martinez and his fellow hopefuls not to get anxious about the press attention.

“Don't worry about their cameras. Pretty soon, the public's going to be watchin you 24-7," he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Acosta blasts ‘human manure-spreader’ Tucker Carlson over claim Biden sending Afghan refugees to swing states

    Jim Acosta has gone after Tucker Carlson for his ‘race-baiting’ views on Afghans being resettled in the US

  • Russia blocks Navalny-linked voting website

    Russian authorities on Monday blocked access to a website affiliated with imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny that advises voters on how to undermine the dominant pro-Kremlin party in this month’s parliamentary election. The move by state communications overseer Roskomnadzor continues months of efforts to neutralize Navalny and his supporters. In June, a Russian court outlawed Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of his regional offices as extremist organizations.

  • WRONG WAY CRASH: CHP investigating deadly wrong way crash near Bay Bridge

    CHP investigating deadly wrong way crash near Bay Bridge

  • Minnesota State Patrol purged messages after Floyd protests

    The Minnesota State Patrol purged emails and texts messages immediately after protests over the death of George Floyd last year, according to testimony in a lawsuit that alleges the agency targeted journalists during the unrest. During a July 28 hearing, State Patrol Maj. Joseph Dwyer testified that he and a “vast majority of the agency” deleted the messages after the protests and riots, according to a transcript published Friday on the court's docket. Attorneys for the Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said the file destruction makes it nearly impossible to track the State Patrol’s behavior, as courts and investigators are trying to determine whether law enforcement used improper force against demonstrators.

  • Pfizer on track for U.S. vaccine boosters, Moderna lagging, Fauci says

    Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that officials were likely to soon get the regulatory go-ahead to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots made by Pfizer, although Moderna booster could take a little longer. Asked on CBS' "Face the Nation," about President Joe Biden's goal to give booster shots starting Sept. 20, Fauci said that "in some respects" that remained the plan. But he said that while Pfizer-BioNTech has submitted the necessary data on booster shots to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Moderna has yet to complete the process.

  • Portland to Consider Ban on Texas Travel, Trade over Abortion Law

    The Portland City Council is set to vote Wednesday on a proposal to ban trading goods and services with Texas and to prohibit state-employee business travel to the Lone Star State.

  • Migrant families wary as El Salvador becomes first to adopt bitcoin

    Each month, Salvadoran tailor Julio Ramirez receives a small wire transfer from his two daughters in the United States, who have to pay a few dollars in commission fees for the transaction. As of this week, El Salvador's government says its historic adoption of bitcoin as legal tender will save Salvadorans living abroad millions of dollars in transfer charges if they instead use the cryptocurrency to send their money home. Over 2.5 million Salvadorans live abroad - mostly in the United States - and in 2020 they sent back almost $6 billion, equivalent to 23% of the country's gross domestic product.

  • Celebs Take To Social Media To Celebrate Beyoncé’s 40th Birthday

    Many celebrities took to social media to share their love and adoration for Beyoncé in honor of her 40th birthday.

  • Op-Ed: This Rosh Hashanah, give Earth a sabbatical

    The Jewish year 5782 arrives with a command to fallow fields. Think of it as a lesson in how to save the planet.

  • Recall campaign faces a struggle in Inland Empire, Orange County

    The effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom lags even in areas where the GOP remains competitive, like Orange County and the Inland Empire, poll finds.

  • Here are Miami Herald’s 2021 NFL team rankings, and you won’t believe where Dolphins are | Opinion

    The NFL’s 102nd season begins this week with 32 teams jockeying for 12 playoff spots and ultimately a berth in the 56th Super Bowl on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

  • Police: Knife-wielding man attempts to rob Westminster churchgoers

    A knife-wielding intruder demanded that members of a Westminster church hand over their money and car keys shortly after services concluded Sunday night, police said. No one was harmed and no property was stolen, according to a news release from the Maryland State Police. Though members of three police departments searched the area using aviation equipment and trained dogs, no suspect was ...

  • Trump’s coup attempt has not stopped – and Democrats must wake up

    He still refuses to concede and riles up supporters with his bogus claim that the 2020 election was stolen. Tens of millions of Americans believe him A rar right rally attendee holds a Donald Trump flag in Portland, Oregon in August. Photograph: Daniel Steinle/EPA The former president’s attempted coup is not stopping. He still refuses to concede and continues to rile up supporters with his bogus claim that the 2020 election was stolen. Tens of millions of Americans believe him. Last Sunday, at a

  • New Jersey's largest dairy farm nearly destroyed in tornado

    The morning after one of the most intense tornados recorded in New Jersey history all but demolished the largest dairy farm in the state, owners Marianne and Wally Eachus looked at each other and just cried. The clouds were intense and swift, then there was a sound like a freight train, Marianne recalled.

  • The congressman who attempted to conduct freelance rescue missions in Afghanistan says of Biden: 'blood is on his hands'

    Rep. Markwayne Mullin made several unsuccessful attempts to rescue Americans who hadn't been evacuated before US troops pulled out of Afghanistan.

  • Khalid Sheikh Mohammed: How '9/11 mastermind' slipped through FBI's fingers

    Could the man accused of hatching the plot to fly planes into US landmarks 20 years ago have been stopped?

  • Maggie Gyllenhaal's debut film 'The Lost Daughter' is a complex and accomplished thriller

    The Lost Daughter" boasts an A-list cast including Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson. The film will be released by Netflix in the fall.

  • Afghan opposition leader Massoud says he is ready for talks with Taliban

    Ahmad Massoud, head of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), made the announcement on the group's Facebook page. Earlier, Taliban forces said they had fought their way into the provincial capital of Panjshir after securing the surrounding districts. "The NRF in principle agree to solve the current problems and put an immediate end to the fighting and continue negotiations," Massoud said in the Facebook post.

  • Plea and a trial loom in next month for Giuliani associates

    The October illegal campaign contribution trial of an associate of Rudy Giuliani — and a guilty plea set to occur this week by a second associate — puts a spotlight on Giuliani as a criminal probe of the former mayor and his dealings with Ukraine move closer to a decision on whether he'll face arrest. A judge last week refused to delay the Oct. 12 trial of Lev Parnas and Andrey Kukushkin on charges that they made illegal campaign contributions to U.S. politicians. Meanwhile, a review of electronics materials seized in raids on Giuliani continues before prosecutors decide whether his dealings with Ukrainian officials while he worked as a personal lawyer for then-President Donald Trump required him to register as a foreign agent.

  • Three juveniles, 1 adult injured in shooting at SantaCaliGon Festival in Independence

    The police department urged parents to pick up their children from the carnival following the shooting.