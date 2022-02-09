Police: Stafford man assaulted neighbor

Feb. 9—STAFFORD — A local man has been charged with assault following an altercation in town this month.

State police charged Efrain Robles, 44, with first-degree assault, second-degree threatening, and disorderly conduct.

He was released on a promise to appear and is to appear in Vernon Superior Court on March 7.

A state police report provides the following details:

On Feb. 4, state police responded to Willington Avenue around 11 p.m.

There they met the man who called 911. He said he was sitting in his apartment when suddenly his neighbor, Robles, opened the door and came inside.

The man said he asked Robles what he was doing and told Robles to leave. Robles said something, but he couldn't understand what it was, the man told state police.

Eventually Robles stepped back outside, but then swung the door shut, hitting him in the forehead, according to the man. He opened the door back up, and Robles broke the window in it, he added.

The man said he stepped outside himself, yelled at Robles, and they began struggling. During the struggle Robles punched him and hit him with his cane, the man told state police.

That's when he retreated back inside to call 911, and Robles threatened to burn the apartment down, the man said.

Troopers went to speak with Robles, who said he's allowed to walk into the man's apartment because they're friends. Robles said he needed to talk to the man, but instead the man attacked him.

Troopers noticed a cut on Robles' palm that looked like it could be from broken glass and asked him how it happened. Robles wasn't able to answer.

