Police: Stalker arrested at Taylor Swift's New York building

FILE - This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the premiere of "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" in Park City, Utah. A Dublin flight nurse had one of her wildest dreams come true this week when Taylor Swift sent her a handwritten note and a box of clothes and other merchandise after reading about her journey in The Telegraph. Britta Thomason, a Middle Georgia native, recently shared with The Telegraph her love of Swift’s music during an interview that focused on her career as a flight nurse on the frontlines of COVID-19. Monday, April 12, 2021. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — A stalker who claims pop star Taylor Swift is communicating with him on social media was arrested on a trespassing charge after trying to break into the singer's Manhattan apartment, police said Monday.

Hanks Johnson, 52, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported he was inside Swift's Tribeca building without permission, a police spokesperson said.

Johnson was charged with criminal trespass and released on his own recognizance after an arraignment Sunday night. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

The Daily News reports that outside the courthouse, Johnson made a show of sending direct messages to Swift’s Instagram account and claimed the predictive text suggestions on his phone were replies from her.

He also showed off a restraining order barring him from contacting models Bella and Gigi Hadid, who are friends of Swift's, the newspaper said.

Swift, who is back at the top of the charts with her rerecording of 2008's “Fearless,” has been plagued over the years by stalkers at her homes on both coasts. A different man was arrested for breaking into her New York apartment in 2018 and taking a nap, police said.

Recommended Stories

  • High heels! Real pants! 'Teeny' Oscars red carpet signals return to glamour

    "Red carpets are a huge part of award season," said Zoe Ruderman, head of digital at People magazine. Organizers have sought to play down expectations of the kind of three-hour, 900-foot- (270-meter-)long red carpet crowded with some 100 photographers, TV crews and screaming fans that normally precedes the Academy Awards ceremony. "It's not a traditional red carpet," Stacey Sher, one of the producers of the show said last week.

  • Every state open for COVID-19 vaccines; J&J vaccine pause might be lifted this week, Fauci says: Live COVID-19 updates

    Every U.S. adult eligible to get a vaccine, Chicago public schools set to reopen after going fully remote last year. The latest COVID updates.

  • 7-year-old girl shot and killed in McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago

    Officer raced her to a hospital to no avail. Her father was also shot and seriously wounded. The car was bullet-ridden.

  • Alexei Navalny moved to prison hospital after huge outcry during hunger strike

    Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, has been transferred to a prison hospital, Russian prison authorities said on Monday, amid growing fears for his life. Several doctors who were able to see his latest blood tests, including Mr Navalny’s personal physician, warned at the weekend that the politician was in critical condition because of “catastrophically high” potassium levels that might lead to heart failure. The doctors showed up at the prison in which Mr Navalny is being kept on Sunday but were not allowed in. Mr Navalny’s allies and family - including his mother, wife and teenage daughter - took to social media over the weekend to plead the Kremlin to let a civilian doctor examine him. Local prison authorities said in a statement on Monday that Mr Navalny’s condition was “satisfactory” and that he had been taken to a hospital ward in another prison. Mr Navalny’s family and team raised the alarm about his health last month when the Kremlin’s most outspoken critic went on hunger strike to protest the prison administration’s refusal to let him see a civilian doctor following pains in his back and legs.

  • Taylor Swift obliterates Beatles chart record after ‘Fearless’ release

    Artist has achieved three No 1 albums in less than a year

  • Man dead, suspect arrested after Lexington’s 2nd fatal shooting in hours

    A 28-year-old man is dead after a fatal shooting in Lexington Sunday evening, according to Lexington police and the Fayette County coroner’s office.

  • Exclusive: Why Sacha Baron Cohen prepped for 11 hours before ambushing former VP Mike Pence in 'Borat 2'

    In this exclusive clip from The Hollywood Reporter, Sasha Baron Cohen reveals why he prepped for 11 hours before ambushing former VP Mike Pence in 'Borat 2'.

  • Oscar nominee Andra Day says Billie Holiday role made her 'braver'

    American singer Andra Day says portraying legendary blues performer Billie Holiday has made her braver. The 36-year-old has been nominated for a best actress Oscar for her debut role in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday", which looks at the jazz singer's part in the push for Black civil rights and the outcry caused by her singing the ballad "Strange Fruit". Holiday initially performed the protest song about the lynching of Black people in 1939 at New York City’s first racially integrated nightclub, Cafe Society.

  • Derek Chauvin's trial is a teachable moment. Here's how classrooms are discussing it.

    The death of George Floyd. The trial of Derek Chauvin. Civil unrest. Teachers discuss how to talk about current events without traumatizing students.

  • What entertainment does Gen Z prefer? The answer isn't good for Hollywood

    Viewers are cycling through streaming services much faster than they did a year ago, according to a new study.

  • Pandemic Causes ‘Huge Setbacks’ in State Pre-K Programs

    Enrollment growth in state preschool programs was already slowing down before COVID-19. But with thousands of parents skipping pre-K this year, the pandemic has “imposed huge setbacks” that could lead to financial shortfalls, according to this year’s State of Preschool Yearbook, released Monday. Many children who did enroll have attended remotely for much of the […]

  • Taylor Swift Surprises ‘Swiftie’ Nurse With Care Package For Her Work During Pandemic

    "Don’t mind me...I’ll be crying the rest of the day."

  • Pennsylvania Governor’s Abuse of Emergency Powers Must End

    In Pennsylvania, the business community is challenging Democratic governor Tom Wolf’s executive overreach amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pennsylvanians’ year-long calls for lawmakers to limit Wolf’s emergency powers have resulted in a historic ballot referendum, which would amend the state’s constitution and restore checks and balances if passed. Voters will be presented with that opportunity during the May 18 primary next month. Since his initial restrictions last March, Wolf has vetoed at least twelve bills that lawmakers crafted to reopen the economy. He also enacted an uneven, opaque waiver process to determine which “life-sustaining” businesses could stay open. The Wolf administration has refused to release “exactly what criteria it was using to consider applications, or explain to applicants why waivers were granted or denied,” according to Spotlight PA. Though Wolf has postured himself as an advocate for senior citizens who were most vulnerable to COVID-19, he has hindered lawmakers’ efforts to save essential senior-housing construction projects. Indeed, last spring, Wolf’s veto of a state senate bill to reopen the construction industry — based on federal guidelines — signaled that his pandemic response would prove chaotic. Wolf eventually relented to legislative pressure, but his initial executive actions delayed the completion of crucial senior-housing projects during the crisis. Yet the construction companies, their elderly clients, and the countless others who experienced the consequences of Wolf’s business closures will likely find the ballot questions attached to the proposed constitutional amendments confusing, if not deliberately misleading. Though it was the governor who acted unilaterally while resisting legislative efforts to help businesses, the Wolf administration crafted the ballot referendum’s wording as if the opposite were true. “The language is disingenuous. It is meant for it to be defeated,” Democratic state senator Lisa Boscola told The Morning Call. “The worst thing about it is it creates fear.” The challenge for supporters is to transcend the skewed language that the Wolf administration is attempting to coerce onto the voting public. There are two separate, but related ballot questions. The first asks voters if they want to change the current law and increase the General Assembly’s power “to unilaterally terminate or extend a disaster emergency declaration.” The biased and unclear wording, in essence, asks if voters would like to remove an existing “check and balance.” The second asks voters if an emergency declaration should automatically expire after 21 days “regardless of the severity of the emergency, unless the General Assembly takes action to extend the disaster emergency . . .” There is nothing unilateral about a majority vote of the people’s elected representatives. Assessing the severity and duration of an emergency, moreover, should not be the sole power of one person. Under current state law, a governor’s emergency declaration can last up to 90 days. But now, thanks to a ruling from the state’s supreme court, a governor can perpetually renew declarations without legislative input. While Wolf has argued — with support from the court’s Democratic majority — that Pennsylvania statute allows the legislature to end an emergency declaration with a concurrent resolution, lawmakers must then present the governor with the resolution for his approval or veto. That’s the very definition of unilateral. And it hasn’t served Pennsylvanians well. “What all of this comes down to is the fact that the elected representatives are the ones who are closest to the people,” House speaker Bryan Cutler told National Review. “This simply ensures that the people have an opportunity to raise their hand and say, wait a minute, this might not be the best way for us to handle a certain situation and there may be a better way.” Cutler argues that contrary to what the Wolf administration would have voters believe, the amendments would provide future governors with latitude to address emergencies. After 21 days, however, new measures would ensure that the executive could not indefinitely extend emergency orders. Pennsylvanians would have “more of a direct say in the process,” Cutler points out, while the governor would be required to work “in a more collaborative fashion” with the General Assembly. Cutler, a Lancaster County Republican, notes the creation of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force as an example where lawmakers and the governor’s administration have worked together in an emergency situation to efficiently deliver public services. “If you’re fan of what has been happening recently with the vaccine distribution, you would also be a fan of managing all emergencies this way, and you should vote yes on these ballot questions,” said Cutler. The task force worked with the National Guard to “improve logistics and coordination across all branches of government,” he added. Cutler recalls a different — and dysfunctional — dynamic last year, after the governor had issued COVID shutdown orders. “Unfortunately, the public was overwhelmingly shut out,” Cutler said. “When the governor closed all businesses and then had his failed business waiver program, nobody could actually call and talk to the governor’s office. Instead, the phones were all transferred to the Department of Health. So then, people called their local legislators because that’s the closest contact for them.” In Pennsylvania, before any proposed constitutional amendment can be placed on the ballot, it must be approved by the General Assembly in two consecutive legislative sessions — oftentimes an arduous process. But shortly after the state court’s ruling last July, Wolf fueled lawmakers’ momentum when he vetoed a concurrent resolution to end his shutdown orders. The House then attempted to override Wolf’s veto but fell short, prompting both chambers to advance the amendments. “As we pointed out in our amicus brief to the supreme court, it is actually easier to impeach the governor than to pass a concurrent resolution overriding the governor’s emergency powers,” observes Nathan Benefield, vice president of the Commonwealth Foundation, a Pennsylvania-based public-policy think tank. “Our hope is that in the future, the governor will have to consult with the legislature about his emergency powers and orders.” According to Benefield, the amendments “strike the right balance” because they preserve a governor’s ability to “take quick, decisive action at the outset of an emergency.” At the same time, he notes, they help to “restore checks and balances where they have gone missing.” “Wolf’s actions during COVID-19 demonstrate that emergency powers don’t need to last for a year or more,” Benefield added. The ballot questions crafted by Wolf’s secretary of state employ loaded language, suggesting that the General Assembly is the one seeking to overstep constitutional boundaries and operate unliterally. In reality, it’s Wolf who sought to centralize power with an added boost from Democratic judges on the state supreme court. “It’s a classic example of government making something much more complicated than it needs to be,” Cutler laments. “The questions could have been worded more simply to ask voters if they believe the people should have a voice in the process in terms of managing the state.” State senator Kim Ward, the GOP majority leader and the lead sponsor of the bill that placed the constitutional amendments before voters, describes the supreme court as “an extremely partisan” body that consistently does Wolf’s bidding. “They’re not going to look at the law and they’re just going to do whatever the governor wants,” she said. “The court created a constitutional crisis with this ruling, because now the governor is the only person who can end a state of emergency.” Despite the “misleading verbiage” that Wolf’s State Department inserted into the ballot language, Ward still has faith in Pennsylvania’s voters. “They are trying to scare the people into bypassing their opportunity to get back to a balance of power, which we haven’t had for well over a year now,” Ward said. “But it’s very heartening to see rallies popping up across the state from people who are engaged in this process.” Ward emphasized the importance of May’s vote. “The next time there is a crisis, if you want to make sure your mom-and-pop restaurants are represented, and not just the big chain stories, and if you want to make sure the person cutting your hair is represented, then please vote and vote yes.”

  • Thai COVID-19 infections ease after days of record highs

    Thailand reported 1,390 new coronavirus cases on Monday, slowing slightly after a run of record daily highs, amid a new wave of infections that has seen a third of the country's cases recorded this month alone. The new infections were down by a fifth from Sunday's record 1,767 cases, which the coronavirus taskforce said was due to measures to control the spread and requests for people to avoid travel and gatherings. Thailand's third wave of infections is its most challenging so far, reaching all 77 of its provinces as the country celebrated a long holiday.

  • For South Korea's youngest 'sea women', warming seas mean smaller catches

    Clad in a black wet suit and pink face mask, Jin So-hee's figure cleanly parts the green-blue water until she abruptly dives below the surface, her purple fins disappearing into the deep. When she resurfaces a minute and a half later, her gloved hands grip six or seven sea cucumbers, their spiked backs glistening in the sun. Climate change and environmental pollution have made finding enough sea life to harvest more difficult for Jin, Woo, and other South Korean haenyeo, or "sea women".

  • George W Bush is back – but not all appreciate his new progressive image

    The 43rd president’s tour to promote his new book hasn’t been well received for those who remember his ‘war on terror’ days George W Bush will go on tour to promote his new book. Photograph: AP He’s back. George W Bush, the former US president, returns to the political stage this week with a promotional book tour comprising numerous “virtual conversations” and TV and radio interviews, including a late night talk show. The media appearances, focused on immigration reform, look set to confirm Bush’s improbable journey from reviled architect of the devastating Iraq war to elder statesman venerated even by some liberals. The Republican’s approval rating has soared since he left office in 2009 and he has been praised by his Democratic successor, Barack Obama. Not everyone, however, is comfortable with the rehabilitation of a leader whose “war on terror” yielded waterboarding and other forms of torture. They argue that Americans with short memories have become overly eager to embrace Bush, 74, as a folksy and avuncular national treasure. “I’m hoping there’ll be some pushback against this because I think it’s an absolute scandal that man should be rehabilitated and tarted up as in any way progressive,” said Jackson Lears, a cultural historian. Lears added: “This is a man who, in company with [vice-president Dick] Cheney of course, created more permanent and long lasting damage to the presidency and the American system of government than probably anyone before or since.” Bush’s new book, Out of Many, One, fits his new image. The 43rd president has painted 43 portraits of immigrants he has got to know and has written their stories. His purpose, says his office, is to put human faces on the important debate around immigration and the need for reform. Bush’s publicity blitz will be reminiscent of that undertaken by Obama last November for the publication of his presidential memoir. It includes a virtual conversation with Arnold Schwarzenegger, the immigrant Hollywood actor and former governor of California, hosted by the George W Bush Presidential Center on Sunday. There will be an event with his daughter, Barbara Bush, via Barnes & Noble and further virtual conversations hosted by other bookshops. Media appearances range from an opinion column in the Washington Post newspaper to a three-part CBS interview in which anchor Norah O’Donnell visits Bush and his wife, Laura, at their ranch in Texas. Bush tells O’Donnell that the immigration system was one of the biggest disappointments of his presidency. “I campaigned on immigration reform,” he says. “I made it abundantly clear to voters this is something I intended to do.” But Lears, a history professor at Rutgers University in New Jersey and editor of the journal Raritan Quarterly, finds the notion of Bush as a champion of immigrants as “self-parodic”. He said: “It’s almost beyond belief that he would be celebrated for that or any other kind of humane gestures of inclusion and tolerance.” “He was a man who wrapped his very narrow gauge nationalism, his chauvinism and militarism in the rhetoric of righteousness. He was an evangelical Christian and that, to me, is more offensive in many ways than Trump’s style, which was overt, offensive and repellent.” Bush’s broadcast interviews will also include Fox News, National Public Radio, Telemundo and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! – a late night show hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel. His counterpart on NBC, Jimmy Fallon, suffered a backlash for being too soft on Donald Trump and playfully stroking the candidate’s hair just weeks before the 2016 election. The promotional tour, and direct intervention on immigration, will put the seal on Bush’s comeback to the public stage. After Joe Biden’s inauguration, he made a joint TV appearance with Bill Clinton and Obama that presented the trio as guardians of democracy in the wake of Trump’s scorched Earth assault on institutions. Yet for some it was hard to reconcile this conceit with the man who once faced demands to be prosecuted for war crimes over the use of “enhanced interrogation techniques”, or torture, at CIA “black sites” in the aftermath of the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks. Bush’s legacy includes the illegal invasion of Iraq in search of nonexistent weapons of mass destruction, at a cost of hundreds of thousands of lives. He resisted LGBTQ+ rights, botched the government response to Hurricane Katrina and presided over the biggest financial crisis since the Great Depression. Lears also criticizes Bush for an unconstitutional expansion of executive power that holds today. “This man committed more impeachable offences than you can shake a stick at and he’s being celebrated now in this mindless way,” he said. “I think of it as a yet another unintended and catastrophic consequence of Trump derangement syndrome: the sense that, well, maybe he wasn’t so bad after all because, after all, he and Laura and Barack and Michelle like each other. This seems to be the mentality that we’re dealing with.” “It’s an enormous blind spot now and it’s perfect that an airhead like Jimmy Kimmel would be participating in this rehabilitation. I can’t imagine anything that would better signify the depths to which our public discourse has fallen than George Bush being celebrated on Jimmy Kimmel.” But even many of Bush’s critics have acknowledged some successes from his administration such as the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief, or Pepfar, a historic global health initiative that saved or improved millions of lives in Africa. But they object to the way in which his long list of failures is being whitewashed because at least he is not Trump. Dan Kovalik, an author who teaches international human rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, said: “America is the land of amnesia. It’s not a country where people remember what happened yesterday, much less what happened in the Bush years. Also, because Trump was so bad, at least in terms of his personality, everyone else looks good by comparison.”

  • Kourtney Kardashian Gets Lavish Gift From Travis Barker Ahead of 42nd Birthday

    See the extravagant and romantic gift Kourtney Kardashian received from Travis Barker on her 42nd birthday weekend.

  • Lady Gaga Wore an Oversized Faux-Fur Coat While Drinking Casually on a Balcony in Italy

    Even Lady Gaga's ultra-casual looks are next-level.

  • Officials: Hunger-striking Navalny to go to prison hospital

    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, will be admitted to a hospital in another prison, the Russian state penitentiary service said Monday, after the politician's doctor said he could be near death. The prison service, FSIN, also said that Navalny had agreed to take vitamin therapy, but an ally of the 44-year-old Kremlin critic cast doubt on that and the hospital transfer, saying his lawyers should confirm both. The service said in a statement that Navalny would be transferred to a hospital for convicts located in a penal colony in Vladimir, a city 180 kilometers (110 miles) east of Moscow.

  • Singapore says makes biggest cannabis seizure in 25 years

    Singapore's anti-narcotics agency said on Monday it made its biggest seizure of cannabis in 25 years in a bust last week in the city-state, which has some of the world's toughest narcotics laws including capital punishment. The Central Narcotics Bureau seized about 23.7 kg (52.25 lb)of cannabis and 16.5 kg of heroin, as well as crystal methamphetamine and ecstasy tablets, it said in a statement. The cannabis haul was the largest since 1996 and the heroin seizure the biggest since 2001.