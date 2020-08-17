Police: Stalker breaks into home of WWE star Sonya Deville carrying knife, duct tape, mace

A longtime stalker who has a “disturbing obsession” with WWE star Sonya Deville broke into her Florida home Sunday in a failed attempt to take her as a hostage, authorities said.

Phillip Thomas II, of South Carolina, traveled hundreds of miles to the victim’s home in Tampa to commit a crime he had planned for eight months, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The 24-year-old parked his car at a nearby church late Saturday night, walked to her property, cut a hole in the patio screen and stayed there for about three to four hours, watching and listening through the windows, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The professional wrestler, whose real name is Daria Berenato, went to bed just before 3 a.m. Sunday, prompting Thomas to make his move, police say.