Police stand-off with barricaded person in Surfside Beach leaves 1 officer injured

A police stand-off with a barricaded person Sunday night in Surfside Beach left an officer with minor injuries and closed part of Highway 17 Business, according to police.

The officer that was hit with shrapnel during the incident near 17th Avenue North off of Highway 17 Business has been released from the hospital, an Horry County Police Department Twitter post states.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, gunfire was exchanged between the person and police. It is not clear if that person was injured.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident. Messages seeking information on the suspect’s identity and their condition were not immediately returned.

It is not clear if an arrest has been made.

Dozens of officers had responded to the incident, but only a few remain outside of Road Side Inn Monday. The area is roped off.

Lanes were blocked on Highway 17 Business and South Kings Highway, but traffic is back moving Monday morning.

The incident began about 9 p.m. Sunday and ended after 3 a.m.