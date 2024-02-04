Port Huron Police are asking people to stay away from the intersection of 12th and Chestnut streets.

A Facebook post from the department Saturday evening said officers were dealing with a person who had barricaded himself in his home.

"We ask for the public to please not drive or walk anywhere near this area as we are working to resolve the situation as safely and quickly as possible," the Facebook post stated. "If you live near this area and are in your home, we also ask that you stay inside your home until the all clear is given."

The department said it will release more information as it becomes available.

Capt. Jeremy Young said they were called to the area shortly before 5:30 p.m. to a domestic incident.

While officers were enroute, the suspect fired a round but it is believed only the suspect is in the residence. No injuries have been reported as of about 7:30 p.m.

Young said everyone is being asked to shelter in place

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Police in standoff with barricaded suspect on 12th and Chestnut