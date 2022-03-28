A police standoff in Broward ends with gunshots and a man’s death, reports say

A man was shot and killed during a standoff with police in Margate, reports say.

The “police-involved shooting” happened Sunday afternoon at Northwest First Street and Rock Island Road, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement told the Miami Herald. The department said it is investigating the shooting, as is standard whenever a police officer is involved.

As of Monday morning, Margate police and the FDLE had not released additional information on what happened. Witnesses told WPLG and WSVN that officers shot and killed a man. Video taken by WSVN showed a yellow tarp on the ground, which usually means someone is dead. Next to the tarp is what appears to be a Bass Pro Shop cap.

Witnesses told Telemundo 51 that they saw a man on the street, with what appeared to be a gun in his hand, and officers were shouting at him to drop the weapon. At some point, shots were fired.

This is the second Margate police officer-involved shooting in a month and in the same area. In February, Margate police said they had to shoot and kill Louisson Pierrot, 38, in his bedroom to save his wife, who officers said he was “actively choking.”

This bulletin will be updated.